Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.44.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.25 to $11.85 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARESF traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.62. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $9.79.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

