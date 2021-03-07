Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Short Interest Update

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 516,400 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the January 28th total of 632,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 184.4 days.

OTCMKTS:ARESF opened at $8.84 on Friday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.62.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.25 to $11.85 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.