Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 381,000 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the January 28th total of 459,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AACQ. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Artius Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,880,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Artius Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,188,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in Artius Acquisition by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 2,230,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,711,000 after buying an additional 1,311,569 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Artius Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,522,000. Finally, Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Artius Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,630,000. Institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

AACQ stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. Artius Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $14.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.34.

There is no company description available for Artius Acquisition Inc

