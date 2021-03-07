Arweave (AR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $12.79 Million

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $445.05 million and $12.79 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded 47.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $13.33 or 0.00026276 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00055149 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.77 or 0.00778354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00008340 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00027283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00059655 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00029816 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00041724 BTC.

Arweave is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

