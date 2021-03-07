AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.05 Million

AS Roma Fan Token (CURRENCY:ASR) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. AS Roma Fan Token has a market cap of $8.41 million and $3.05 million worth of AS Roma Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AS Roma Fan Token has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One AS Roma Fan Token token can currently be bought for $6.89 or 0.00013642 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $233.56 or 0.00462421 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00067188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00076182 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00080596 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00052122 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.21 or 0.00453798 BTC.

About AS Roma Fan Token

AS Roma Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,220,010 tokens. The official message board for AS Roma Fan Token is medium.com/socios . AS Roma Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/asroma

AS Roma Fan Token Token Trading

