Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Short Interest Up 26.7% in February

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 402,300 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the January 28th total of 317,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,005.8 days.
Shares of ASBRF opened at $43.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.62. Asahi Group has a 52 week low of $27.09 and a 52 week high of $44.26.
Asahi Group Company Profile
