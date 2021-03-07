Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Short Interest Up 26.7% in February

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 402,300 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the January 28th total of 317,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,005.8 days.

Shares of ASBRF opened at $43.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.62. Asahi Group has a 52 week low of $27.09 and a 52 week high of $44.26.

Asahi Group Company Profile

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, and food products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Alcohol Beverages, Soft Drinks, Food, Overseas, and Others segments. The company offers alcoholic beverage products, including imported beers, non-alcohol beer taste beverages, wines, shochu and whiskey products, ready-to-drink beverages, happoshu products, and spirits.

