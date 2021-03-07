Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Short Interest Down 19.1% in February

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the January 28th total of 1,940,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AHT shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.22.

Shares of NYSE:AHT traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 11,872,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,427,876. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $223.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.68). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 53.75% and a negative return on equity of 636.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -16.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,352.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

