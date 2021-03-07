ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

ASMIY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ASM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

ASMIY stock remained flat at $$257.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209 shares, compared to its average volume of 531. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $271.86 and its 200 day moving average is $194.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 1.40. ASM International has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $302.00.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

