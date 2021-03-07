ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,928.60 ($77.46).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ASOS from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 7,500 ($97.99) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of ASC opened at GBX 5,164 ($67.47) on Friday. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,844 ($76.35). The company has a market capitalization of £5.16 billion and a PE ratio of 41.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,152 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,895.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64.

In other news, insider Luke Jensen bought 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 5,002 ($65.35) per share, for a total transaction of £99,789.90 ($130,376.14).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

