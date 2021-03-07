Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 270.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,849 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $624,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,519,000 after acquiring an additional 87,511 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 22,018.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP John Hague sold 3,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $503,004.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,917.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total transaction of $183,025.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,400.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $149.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $73.07 and a one year high of $162.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $223.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.76 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The business’s revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AZPN shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.88.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

