Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,368.11 ($30.94).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other news, insider George G. Weston sold 253,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,325 ($30.38), for a total value of £5,896,572 ($7,703,909.07). Also, insider George G. Weston sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,304 ($30.10), for a total value of £1,612,800 ($2,107,133.52). In the last three months, insiders sold 1,243,213 shares of company stock worth $2,882,958,153.

ABF traded down GBX 26 ($0.34) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,356 ($30.78). 772,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,252. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.90. Associated British Foods has a 1-year low of GBX 1,554 ($20.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,484 ($32.45). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,286.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,084.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.55.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

