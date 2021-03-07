Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,368.11 ($30.94).
In other news, insider George G. Weston sold 253,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,325 ($30.38), for a total value of £5,896,572 ($7,703,909.07). Also, insider George G. Weston sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,304 ($30.10), for a total value of £1,612,800 ($2,107,133.52). In the last three months, insiders sold 1,243,213 shares of company stock worth $2,882,958,153.
About Associated British Foods
Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.
