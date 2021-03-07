AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,591.33 ($112.25).

Several research firms recently commented on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

AZN opened at GBX 6,858 ($89.60) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £90.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.15. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 5,871 ($76.70) and a 12 month high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7,379.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7,920.60.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a GBX 137.40 ($1.80) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $69.60. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 84.98%.

In other news, insider Nazneen Rahman acquired 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, with a total value of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

