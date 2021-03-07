Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Short Interest Down 17.7% in February

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the January 28th total of 1,300,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 365,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Astronics by 2,611.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 969,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 933,448 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Astronics by 1,251.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,544,000 after purchasing an additional 808,015 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Astronics by 495.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 315,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 262,800 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Astronics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,786,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Astronics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,453,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Astronics alerts:

ATRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CJS Securities upgraded Astronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Truist upgraded Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Astronics in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Astronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ ATRO opened at $15.77 on Friday. Astronics has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44. The stock has a market cap of $485.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average of $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.54). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Astronics will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.