At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,940,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the January 28th total of 9,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOME shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on At Home Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.72.

In related news, insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 13,071 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $325,467.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,971.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 99,254 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $2,572,663.68. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 107,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,982.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,174 shares of company stock worth $3,440,642 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOME. Indaba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in At Home Group by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,263,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,986 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the fourth quarter worth about $12,021,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,013,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,635,000 after buying an additional 457,957 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the fourth quarter worth about $6,796,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 531,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,221,000 after buying an additional 304,361 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HOME stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $24.46. 1,434,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,143,810. At Home Group has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.05.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

