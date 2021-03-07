Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.88.
ATRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.
In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $35,866.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $161,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,774,471.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,645 shares of company stock worth $408,752. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Atara Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $16.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,163,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,680. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.53. Atara Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $28.20.
Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.22). On average, analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.
Read More: Market Perform
Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.