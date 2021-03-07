Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.88.

ATRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $35,866.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $161,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,774,471.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,645 shares of company stock worth $408,752. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 181.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 589.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $16.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,163,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,680. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.53. Atara Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.22). On average, analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.