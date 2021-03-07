Atheios (ATH) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. One Atheios token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Atheios has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. Atheios has a market cap of $58,421.63 and $66.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,649.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,643.50 or 0.03244889 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $185.74 or 0.00366728 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $509.53 or 0.01005997 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $208.70 or 0.00412042 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.26 or 0.00361819 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.90 or 0.00250554 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00022650 BTC.

Atheios Token Profile

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 41,647,736 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,426,707 tokens. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

