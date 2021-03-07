Atheios Price Up 64.1% This Week (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. Atheios has a total market cap of $58,229.50 and $61.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Atheios has traded 64.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,492.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,740.61 or 0.03447266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.91 or 0.00376125 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.37 or 0.01028613 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $208.40 or 0.00412733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.30 or 0.00366987 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.14 or 0.00257749 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00023070 BTC.

About Atheios

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 41,664,600 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,441,095 tokens. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

