Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

ATNX has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink cut Athenex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist lowered shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Athenex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNX opened at $4.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average is $12.15. The company has a market cap of $403.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.92. Athenex has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $15.24.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Athenex had a negative net margin of 75.45% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Athenex will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNX. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $361,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Athenex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Athenex by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 37,003 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 2.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Athenex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $529,000. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

