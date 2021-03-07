Athos Capital Ltd Acquires New Position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ)

Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,000. Burgundy Technology Acquisition makes up about 0.6% of Athos Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Athos Capital Ltd owned about 0.45% of Burgundy Technology Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BTAQ. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,082,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,895,000.

Get Burgundy Technology Acquisition alerts:

BTAQ stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,457,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,229. Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.96.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

See Also: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Burgundy Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burgundy Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.