Athos Capital Ltd Acquires New Shares in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR)

Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 148,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000. Athos Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.43% of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 14,954 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPSR stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.00. 408,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,817. Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.45.

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. intends on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer, healthcare, and technology, media and telecommunications industries.

