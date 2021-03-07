Athos Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 205,300 Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC)

Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 205,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,000. Cohn Robbins accounts for 0.6% of Athos Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Athos Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.20% of Cohn Robbins at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cohn Robbins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Cohn Robbins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Cohn Robbins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $617,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in Cohn Robbins by 702.1% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 87,533 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:CRHC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,188,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,047. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $11.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.83.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

