Athos Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 80,000 BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT)

Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 80,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,766,000. BioTelemetry comprises 1.6% of Athos Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Athos Capital Ltd owned about 0.23% of BioTelemetry at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BioTelemetry by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,368,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,987,000 after buying an additional 84,567 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in BioTelemetry during the fourth quarter valued at $89,178,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in BioTelemetry by 46.0% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 563,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,689,000 after buying an additional 177,654 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in BioTelemetry by 0.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 311,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,193,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 5.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 254,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,599,000 after purchasing an additional 13,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BioTelemetry alerts:

BEAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Truist cut BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Colliers Securities cut BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Sidoti cut BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on BioTelemetry from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

BioTelemetry stock remained flat at $$71.96 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. BioTelemetry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.35 and a twelve month high of $73.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.21.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT).

Receive News & Ratings for BioTelemetry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTelemetry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.