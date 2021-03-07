Athos Capital Ltd Buys 11,700 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Athos Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Maxim Integrated Products makes up about 2.8% of Athos Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Athos Capital Ltd’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $10,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $378,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $151,449.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,408 shares of company stock valued at $652,083. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MXIM traded up $2.13 on Friday, reaching $88.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,727,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,064. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.93. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.93 and a 1 year high of $98.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MXIM. Barclays upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.35.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

