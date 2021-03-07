Athos Capital Ltd Buys 12,187 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Athos Capital Ltd boosted its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,187 shares during the period. HSBC accounts for 0.7% of Athos Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Athos Capital Ltd’s holdings in HSBC were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in HSBC by 529.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Investec cut HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. AlphaValue upgraded HSBC to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.64. 2,556,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $32.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.41. The firm has a market cap of $124.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. HSBC had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.745 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

