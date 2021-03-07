Athos Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 13,000 Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 11,849 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 180,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. 99.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $1,934,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at $16,817,944.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total transaction of $157,778.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,411,226.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OMCL stock traded up $2.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.37. 493,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,128. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.24 and a twelve month high of $137.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. Equities analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

