Athos Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 194,742 BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX)

Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 194,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. Athos Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.32% of BowX Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $494,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $721,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $776,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $800,000.

Shares of BowX Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,682. BowX Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $12.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.69.

Bowx Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

