Athos Capital Ltd Invests $1.29 Million in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII)

Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000. Athos Capital Ltd owned about 2.50% of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 4th quarter worth about $1,481,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 4th quarter worth about $3,245,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 4th quarter worth about $2,730,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000.

In related news, major shareholder Mithaq Capital Spc bought 47,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $543,273.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 372,336 shares of company stock valued at $4,255,348 in the last three months.

Shares of SAII traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.32. The company had a trading volume of 870,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,610. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.89. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $11.60.

Software Acquisition Group Inc II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the operation of a platform and marketplace for vehicle data. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

