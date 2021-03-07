Athos Capital Ltd Invests $2.10 Million in Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA)

Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 200,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,000. Crescent Acquisition accounts for about 0.6% of Athos Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Athos Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.64% of Crescent Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Crescent Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,612,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Crescent Acquisition by 1,472.5% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 276,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 258,927 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in Crescent Acquisition by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 211,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Crescent Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $7,436,000.

Get Crescent Acquisition alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $159,150 over the last three months.

NASDAQ CRSA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.09. 234,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,075. Crescent Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.39.

Crescent Acquisition Company Profile

Crescent Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was formerly known as Crescent Funding Inc and changed its name to Crescent Acquisition Corp. in October 2018. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.