Athos Capital Ltd Invests $4.40 Million in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,000. Willis Towers Watson Public comprises about 1.2% of Athos Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 37,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 335.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 80,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after buying an additional 62,078 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WLTW traded up $6.07 on Friday, reaching $228.02. The stock had a trading volume of 873,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $232.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.31.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.20. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WLTW shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.31.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

