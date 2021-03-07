Athos Capital Ltd Invests $6.61 Million in Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS)

Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 315,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,000. Pluralsight comprises about 1.8% of Athos Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Athos Capital Ltd owned 0.22% of Pluralsight as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PS. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Pluralsight by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pluralsight by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Pluralsight by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Pluralsight by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pluralsight news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 18,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $378,408.63. Also, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $142,710.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 263,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,014.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,319 shares of company stock worth $798,164 over the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PS. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. William Blair lowered shares of Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Pluralsight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $20.26 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pluralsight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Pluralsight stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.56. 3,801,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,289. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 2.29. Pluralsight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $104.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.02 million. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 33.16% and a negative return on equity of 57.42%. Pluralsight’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pluralsight, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

