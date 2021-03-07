Athos Capital Ltd Makes New $2.03 Million Investment in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX)

Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000. Athos Capital Ltd owned 0.39% of AEA-Bridges Impact at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AEA-Bridges Impact in the 4th quarter worth approximately $837,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in AEA-Bridges Impact in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,658,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000.

Shares of IMPX stock remained flat at $$10.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 370,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,638. AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $11.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.79.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with a business or entity. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

