Athos Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM)

Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 266,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,423,000. Cardtronics comprises approximately 2.6% of Athos Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Athos Capital Ltd owned about 0.60% of Cardtronics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cardtronics by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 79.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 186.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the third quarter valued at $303,000.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CATM. DA Davidson lowered shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cardtronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Cardtronics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Gabelli lowered shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other Cardtronics news, insider Stuart Mackinnon sold 5,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $219,233.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,607. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Marc Terry sold 26,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $1,021,377.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,107.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,314,646. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CATM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,713. Cardtronics plc has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.08 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.59.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $274.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.54 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cardtronics plc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardtronics Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.