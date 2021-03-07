Athos Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,724,000. RealPage makes up about 2.4% of Athos Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Athos Capital Ltd owned 0.10% of RealPage at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RealPage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of RealPage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 1,043.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Get RealPage alerts:

Shares of RP stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $86.92. 1,681,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,226,780. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 160.97 and a beta of 1.20. RealPage, Inc. has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $89.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.99.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $298.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.66 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

RP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut RealPage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair lowered RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, RealPage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.