Athos Capital Ltd Purchases 1,315 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Athos Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Athos Capital Ltd’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ResMed by 435.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in ResMed by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ronald R. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total value of $800,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,427.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $199,662.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,461.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,438 shares of company stock worth $3,175,198 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RMD traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,820. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.85 and a fifty-two week high of $224.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.45.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

RMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.83.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

