Athos Capital Ltd Purchases New Shares in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP)

Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 178,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000. Athos Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.61% of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LCAP. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,965,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter worth about $3,668,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter worth about $3,589,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000.

Lionheart Acquisition Co. II stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.00. 224,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,084. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.43.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its efforts in businesses that apply digital technologies and technology-enhanced services and solutions to the identification, design, development, construction, operation, financing, management, and disposition of real estate properties.

