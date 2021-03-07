Athos Capital Ltd Purchases New Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,000. Xilinx makes up about 1.2% of Athos Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SP Asset Management raised its stake in Xilinx by 0.3% in the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 23,333 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Xilinx by 11.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 830 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Xilinx by 20.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xilinx by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Xilinx by 3.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,825 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Argus downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.94.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

XLNX stock traded up $2.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,842,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,325. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.81 and a 200-day moving average of $126.72. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $154.93. The stock has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 46.86, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

