Athos Capital Ltd Reduces Stock Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Athos Capital Ltd lessened its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,515 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 10,527 shares during the quarter. Athos Capital Ltd’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,239,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,419,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,704,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 845,615 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,727,000 after buying an additional 352,506 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,170,159 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $112,219,000 after buying an additional 274,734 shares during the period.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,320,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,257. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $29.78 and a 52-week high of $81.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.82. The company has a market cap of $122.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $2.02 per share. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.85%.

BHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.