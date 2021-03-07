Athos Capital Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF)

Athos Capital Ltd cut its stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,787 shares during the period. Athos Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Foley Trasimene Acquisition worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WPF. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,963,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $3,108,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,598,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Foley Trasimene Acquisition by 211.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 97,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $757,000. 0.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Foley Trasimene Acquisition alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 4,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $45,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of WPF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,546,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,631. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.62. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $14.51.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Company Profile

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foley Trasimene Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.