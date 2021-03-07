Athos Capital Ltd Sells 1,703,505 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Athos Capital Ltd decreased its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 60.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,118,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,703,505 shares during the period. Genworth Financial accounts for about 1.2% of Athos Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Athos Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.22% of Genworth Financial worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNW. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Genworth Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Genworth Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 25.0% during the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genworth Financial stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.23. 6,081,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,840,154. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average is $3.63. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $4.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 1.26%.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

