Athos Capital Ltd Takes $1.64 Million Position in Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD)

Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 159,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000. Athos Capital Ltd owned 0.31% of Equity Distribution Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQD. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000.

Shares of NYSE:EQD remained flat at $$10.08 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 929,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,280. Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $11.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.51.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

