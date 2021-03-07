Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Short Interest Up 31.5% in February

Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 822,300 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the January 28th total of 625,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 543,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Atkore International Group by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Atkore International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATKR. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Atkore International Group from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Atkore International Group from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NYSE ATKR opened at $69.25 on Friday. Atkore International Group has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $71.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.26 and a 200-day moving average of $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 2.47.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.68. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The company had revenue of $511.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

