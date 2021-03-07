ATN (ATN) Price Down 0.4% This Week

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. ATN has a market cap of $732,736.16 and approximately $459,456.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATN token can now be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ATN has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00056355 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.47 or 0.00800725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00008524 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00027007 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00030622 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00060428 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00042391 BTC.

About ATN

ATN (ATN) is a token. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ATN is atn.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

