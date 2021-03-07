Atomic Wallet Coin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $85,741.00 (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 7th. During the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can now be bought for $1.58 or 0.00003136 BTC on popular exchanges. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market cap of $16.74 million and $85,741.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.48 or 0.00467727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00068779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00056778 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $396.78 or 0.00788102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00008656 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00026643 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

