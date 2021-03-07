ATOMVEST Ltd Invests $49.42 Million in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

ATOMVEST Ltd bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 969,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,423,000. Uber Technologies makes up about 44.8% of ATOMVEST Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. ATOMVEST Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Uber Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,658 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,526 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,854,702.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,385,756 shares of company stock worth $2,052,503,451 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.16.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $55.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

