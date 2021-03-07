ATOMVEST Ltd Invests $60.85 Million in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

ATOMVEST Ltd bought a new position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,762,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,848,000. Upwork accounts for about 55.2% of ATOMVEST Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. ATOMVEST Ltd owned about 1.44% of Upwork as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPWK. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Upwork during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Upwork during the third quarter valued at $57,000. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $182,260.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,422 shares in the company, valued at $560,495.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,067 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $42,968.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,971 shares in the company, valued at $17,717,632.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,048 shares of company stock worth $1,403,286 over the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $44.25 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.00 and a beta of 2.15.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $106.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.34 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Upwork from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Upwork has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.78.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

