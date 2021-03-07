AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,462,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,904,662 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $70,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 20,216 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in AT&T by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 44,059 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 39,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 12,502 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in AT&T by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 235,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 52,466 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T opened at $29.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $37.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded AT&T to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

