Attila (ATT) Market Capitalization Reaches $78.17 Million

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Attila has a total market cap of $78.17 million and $188,495.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Attila token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Attila has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00055810 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $404.38 or 0.00790681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00008499 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00027226 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00030649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00060296 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00042157 BTC.

About Attila

Attila (CRYPTO:ATT) is a token. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 tokens. Attila’s official website is www.attnetwork.org . Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO

Attila Token Trading

