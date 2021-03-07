Auctus Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 7th. One Auctus token can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000483 BTC on exchanges. Auctus has a market cap of $7.95 million and $3,333.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Auctus has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00057951 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.79 or 0.00797446 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00008738 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00026788 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00060512 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00030198 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00042796 BTC.
