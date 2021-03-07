Auctus Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 7th. One Auctus token can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000483 BTC on exchanges. Auctus has a market cap of $7.95 million and $3,333.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Auctus has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Auctus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00057951 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.79 or 0.00797446 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00008738 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00026788 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00060512 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00030198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00042796 BTC.

About Auctus

AUC is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,603,360 tokens. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Auctus is auctus.org . Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org

Buying and Selling Auctus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Auctus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auctus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.