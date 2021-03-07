Audius (AUDIO) Price Up 148.7% This Week

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Audius token can now be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001738 BTC on exchanges. Audius has a market cap of $106.38 million and approximately $105.54 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Audius has traded up 148.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $236.99 or 0.00464503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00067577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00076192 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00080933 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00052939 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $233.00 or 0.00456689 BTC.

Audius Token Profile

Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. Audius’ official website is audius.co . Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com

Audius Token Trading

