Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Short Interest Update

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the January 28th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Ault Global stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. Ault Global has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.15.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ault Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Ault Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ault Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ault Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ault Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Ault Global Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

